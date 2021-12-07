Diepkloof power cut threatens 86-year-old woman's life

Insulin has to be kept in cooler bag or friend’s fridge

An 86-year-old woman from Diepkloof Zone 3, Soweto, has to ask residents in nearby Zone 4 to refrigerate her medication amid the two-week power cuts in her area.



Mathilda Mabe, who has been living with a chronic condition for more than 50 years lives in one of the 700 houses that have been without electricity since November 24. ..