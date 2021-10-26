Mashaba slams City of Joburg's load-shedding moemish

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has accused City of Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane of electioneering at the weekend by promising residents zero load-shedding, only to backtrack on his promise.

Mashaba said this could not have happened at a better time as it reminds voters ahead of the local government elections on November 1 that the ANC is capable of making false promises rather than delivering basic services, a pattern it has maintained for years.

“Moerane’s attempt at preventing the execution of the blackouts must be understood against that background — yet another desperate attempt to stave off the inevitable, a backlash from the voters in next week’s local government election — where voters are set to ring in the winds of change and deliver an ActionSA-led government to fix the City of Joburg from years of ANC mismanagement,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba added that if ActionSA emerged victorious after the election, it would fix the energy crisis by enabling independent power producers to supply electricity to the Johannesburg grid so residents become less reliant on Eskom.