DA says independent power producers are the solution to tackle load-shedding

As power utility Eskom continues to plunge SA into darkness, the DA on Tuesday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to engage it on its plan to tackle load-shedding.

The party said part of the solution includes government “getting out of the electricity generation business” to allow municipalities to purchase power from independent producers and for citizens to generate their own electricity.

It said it will be taking action through parliament to address the Eskom crisis and has blamed Ramaphosa for “failure” to fix the state-owned utility.

If Eskom woes remain ignored, the economy and livelihoods of South Africans will be most affected, said the party.

“The president’s inability to fix Eskom is pushing SA ever closer to complete economic destruction which will decimate lives even further,” the DA said.