Load-shedding affects education as modern learning relies on electricity

Sustainable solution to power cuts should be found to enable dreams of 4IR in classrooms to come true

The perennial power disruptions euphemistically referred to as load-shedding, are a threat to SA’s prospects for socio-economic recovery which warrants a speedy and sustainable solution to the country’s electricity crisis.



Load-shedding impacts negatively on the education sector among other sectors and may leave a permanent dent on the country’s education progress. The reliable supply of electricity is at the heart of the country navigating its way through the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). The drive towards the digital era is severely derailed by the intermittent power interruptions occasioned by Eskom’s inadequate power generation capacity. With the Covid-19 pandemic also exerting a crippling impact on education, the need for digital learning has become more pronounced. ..