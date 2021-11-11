Treasury welcomes deregulation of electricity

The National Treasury has backed efforts to deregulate the energy sector by allowing private players to enter the market and sell electricity directly to consumers.

This as it described continuous power cuts implemented by Eskom as a drag on growth.

“There is profound uncertainty about the durability of the economic recovery, mainly due to renewed volatility in global conditions and the risk of renewed Eskom power cuts,” the Treasury said in a review of the medium term budget.

The licensing threshold for embedded generation projects is being raised from 1MW to 100MW, according to amendments to schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act (ETA) published in August after President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened to stop the department of energy setting the threshold at 10MW.

The Treasury praised this move as crucial to economic recovery, but noted short-term pain to be endured until then.