Thembisa residents drag municipality to court for contempt over housing

The houses have since been handed over to other beneficiaries

A group of 133 aggrieved residents of an informal settlement in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, are gearing up to once again drag the municipality to court for contempt over its refusal to provide them with their houses, more than two decades after they were approved.



