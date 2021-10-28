DA promises to source electricity from other suppliers to curb loadshedding if voted into power

DA leader John Steenhuisen says municipalities should be able to easily get electricity from independent power producers to curb reliance on inept Eskom.

Speaking at the campaign rally in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, Steenhuisen said Eskom problems have been there and government’s promise to end loadshedding has not been realised. The power utility is currently subjecting the country to stage 4 loadshedding, which will continue until 5am on Friday.

He said loadshedding had a severe impact on all South Africans, forcing businesses to close, shrinking the economy and compelling matriculants to study in candlelight as they prepare for their exams. With such a huge impact in people’s lives, Steenhuisen said his party would move to source power from other suppliers where it rules after November 1 local government election.

“Wherever you give us power we are going to move to make sure that you are kept independent of Eskom. We will get out there and ensure we get independent power producers from which municipalities will buy power.

“That will keep factories open. We will march into that space because the national government has failed,” he said.