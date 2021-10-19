Letters

Meshoe should stop misleading people about vaccines

By Reader Letter - 19 October 2021 - 13:15
People like Rev Kenneth Meshoe will use any trick to stay in the payroll of parliament, says the writer.
People like Rev Kenneth Meshoe will use any trick to stay in the payroll of parliament, says the writer.
Image: SUPPLIED

It is so disheartening that some political leaders continue to abuse democracy for their own selfish reasons. How dare should ACDP leader, Rev Kenneth Meshoe, mislead people to not take vaccine, which has  likened it to apartheid tactics?

I don't remember having heard his voice during the apartheid era like the other Christian leaders who were vocal against those draconian laws. He just came out later to abuse our democracy.

Meshoe's behaviour is no different from the other prophets of doom, who feed people grass, snakes and insecticide in the name of performing fake miracles. I have a sneaky suspicion that ACDP is not a political party but some kind of a church cult.

People like Meshoe will use any trick to stay in the payroll of parliament. Can he explain why he is against Covid-19 vaccines?

Please stop misleading people; encourage your party followers and church congregation to get  vaccinated in order to stop the virus. Let us all be vaccinated.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen, Limpopo

POLL | Should political parties be barred from receiving gifts over a certain amount?

Parliament's annual register of members' interests was released by the legislature's joint committee on ethics and members' interests recently.
News
1 month ago

President Ramaphosa affirms rights of employee and employer on Covid-19 vaccines

President Cyril Ramaphosa says workers have a right to decline Covid-19 vaccinations on medical and constitutional grounds‚ but employers equally ...
News
1 month ago

Tenders, tinned fish, shares and whisky - MPs declare their gifts

Political office-bearers such as MPs score lucrative contracts from state entities, according to parliament's annual register of members' interests.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...