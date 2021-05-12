Mabuza assures MPs that vaccination procurement is above board

Answering a question by ACDP’s Kenneth Meshoe on the No Fault Compensation Fund, Mabuza said: “In our case as SA, it was either we accept these clauses as a country or we do not have to accept these clauses as a country, or we do not have any access to any of the vaccines.”

The South African government was compelled to establish the scheme — which will protect citizens who may suffer injury, loss or death during the vaccination programme — as part of a precondition made by vaccine manufactures Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

The scheme, which is estimated to cost the taxpayer R250m in the first year, is going to be headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that our people are protected through this scheme. Manufacturers of the Covid-19 vaccines will not make any contribution to this no-fault compensation system. This is part of the contractual obligation for all countries that acquire Covid-19 vaccines,” said Mabuza.

He said the government had learnt lessons from recent experiences of governments who were reporting potential cases of severe side effects among vaccinated members of their population, that such a scheme is very important.

“The Covid-19 injury no-fault compensation fund (which will operate for a limited time) will contain and minimise the effects that may arise as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we take lessons from the implementation of SA’s Covid-19 response plan, we continue to forge ahead with plans for building capacity to manufacture vaccines locally though harnessing our existing manufacturing capabilities in partially state-owned Biovac Institution as well as research & development capabilities with partners in Brics,” he said.

Mabuza said SA was encouraged by a recent announcement of an anticipated waver on intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines that is proposed by SA and India and now supported by the US.

The proposal, he said, establishes a global solution to enhance manufacturing and boost supply capacity and enables co-ordination and access to information now under patent protection.