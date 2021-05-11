Entertainment

Other parties offer spiritual opposition

Feasting marks launch of Ancestors' Day

11 May 2021 - 09:04

There was a lot of feasting, dancing and animal sacrifice at the launch of Ancestors' Day at the weekend.

The festivities by members of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) kicked off on Friday by sacrificing an ox at the Mathibela Royal Palace in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X