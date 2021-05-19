Opposition to polyandry is bid by men to control marriage power dynamics

Society must realise that what's good for the goose is good for the gander

The green paper on marriages was recently published by the department of home affairs for public comment. One of the proposals in it, is the recognition of polyandry. Polyandry would allow women to be married to more than one man at the same time (Unathi Nkanjeni, 2021).



Men are up in arms, some women too. But most interesting to me is the reaction of men. I say this because men have polygamy and hardly ever critique the implications of polygamy on African homes – instead, they laud the practice...