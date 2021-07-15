Ramaphosa assures opposition he's tackling ongoing riots

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved to reassure political parties that his administration was on top of efforts to tackle ongoing violent riots and looting that has engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The government has been rebuked for poor intelligence which failed to foresee the chaos.

On Wednesday, several cabinet ministers visited various parts of Gauteng, including shopping malls in Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni as protests that began against former president Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment morphed into brazen criminality of plunder and arson.

Ramaphosa was locked in virtual meetings with opposition parties which criticised the incompetence of the government in detecting the riots before they got out of hand.

ADCP leader Kenneth Meshoe said the State Security Agency (SSA) and its intelligence competencies had to be relooked at if there was no internal sabotage in helping detect the mayhem, which is set to deal a huge blow to the economies of the two provinces.

“I even criticised him at the meeting for this failure. One can excuse them for what happened in KZN by saying they did not anticipate that people would go to that extreme. In Gauteng they had no excuse because they saw what looters could do in KZN and there had been video clips and social media posts saying the rampage was moving to Gauteng next,” Meshoe said.

State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo told the nation this week that it had given substantial intelligence information to the SA Police Service (SAPS) and police minister Bheki Cele and that the riots would have been worse if all of it had not been acted upon.