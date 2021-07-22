Conflicting messages reveal rift in security cluster

The committees' call came after apparent rifts among cabinet colleagues in the security cluster played out in the open

The credibility of information provided by security cluster ministers to parliament and the public over the unrest that engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has been called into question after contradictory messages from the ministers.



On Wednesday, security cluster portfolio committees in parliament said they would push for an inquiry into the possible lapses by the government in dealing with the crisis that resulted in businesses being looted and economies of the two provinces brought to a halt. ..