Cassper Nyovest shook up hip hop scene with his #FillUp series

Muso has emerged as one of the biggest acts in Africa

Cassper Nyovest’s #FillUp series of concerts at The Dome, Orlando, FNB, Royal Bafokeng and Moses Mabhida stadiums have made him the epitome of “black child it's possible.”



After staging the first concert in the series in 2015, he earned his other sobriquet "Abuti Fill Up". By leading by example, Cassper has shown local artists that they too can fill big live events as headliners and not just their international counterparts...