Chief justice office warns public of parody Twitter accounts using Raymond Zondo's name

The chief justice office has warned the public of two Twitter accounts claiming to be posting tweets from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, saying they are fake.

Over the weekend, the office exposed the two parody accounts claiming to belong to the state capture commission and the chair of the commission.

The office said the accounts, @BraZondo and @ZondoCommission, were not created by Zondo and the office has not created any accounts for him.

“The views expressed on the parody Twitter account do not represent those of acting chief justice Zondo nor that of the South African judiciary,” said the office in a statement.

“Members of the public and media are requested to contact the office of the chief justice to verify the authenticity of any social media account that purports to be that of a judge before attributing any statement made on the account to a judge.”

The exposed accounts are not the only two that bear Zondo's name. A quick glance on the app shows there are more than 10 accounts using his name.