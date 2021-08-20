The end is nigh for you, not the world

Jesus spoke in parables and so does the Bible. When I was in primary school during breaks, especially if they followed some scripture reading, I would stand there alone, afraid and convinced there was no point in having any plans for the future as we were constantly reminded that the end of the world was near. I reached Std 6, and the world was still standing steadfast, a lovely surprise!

Today I am 75 and the world still stands as we have known it all our lives. But wait; for a whole lot of people, it has indeed ended. When you die, your world has ended. If you die in sin, you will never have a chance to repent.

Whether you die from natural causes or natural disasters, the point is that you are dead and none of us knows when that day will come. So, the Bible is accurate to say the end is nigh.

Matthew, Mark, Luke, John and all the people who are mentioned in the Bible have been dead for centuries and yet the Holy Book still promises us today that the end of the world is near. Repent.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand