Letters

The end is nigh for you, not the world

By Reader Letter - 20 August 2021 - 13:53
The writer was convinced there was no point in having any plans for the future as we were constantly reminded that the end of the world was near.
The writer was convinced there was no point in having any plans for the future as we were constantly reminded that the end of the world was near.
Image: REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Jesus spoke in parables and so does the Bible. When I was in primary school during breaks, especially if they followed some scripture reading, I would stand there alone, afraid and convinced there was no point in having any plans for the future as we were constantly reminded that the end of the world was near. I reached Std 6, and the world was still standing steadfast, a lovely surprise!

Today I am 75 and the world still stands as we have known it all our lives. But wait; for a whole lot of people, it has indeed ended. When you die, your world has ended. If you die in sin, you will never have a chance to repent.

Whether you die from natural causes or natural disasters, the point is that you are dead and none of us knows when that day will come. So, the Bible is accurate to say the end is nigh.

Matthew, Mark, Luke, John and all the people who are mentioned in the Bible have been dead for centuries and yet the Holy Book still promises us today that the end of the world is near. Repent.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

If land expropriation is evil, then it is the evil well-meaning South Africans need

Growing up I was taught to respect other people’s things or properties, to be specific. I was taught not to take what is not mine because I will not ...
Opinion
4 months ago

What role religion can play in helping to curb GBV scourge

The first step in the healing process for a victim of violence is knowing that God is not punishing them.
Good Life
11 months ago

Spirituality under lockdown

While religious gatherings limited to 50 people are currently permitted, not all places of worship have chosen to open their doors, writes Nomvelo ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in