Now up to Ramaphosa to pardon former president

Thanks to Jacob Zuma for at long last obeying the law and taking himself to jail. Now we can request the president of the country to give him a presidential pardon. Can the police now start to arrest those rogues who continually broke the Covid-19 laws at Nkandla, the likes of Carl Niehaus, Ace Magashule, Duduzane Zuma and so on?

I am sick and tired of people who think they are holier than thou. Please get them arrested, and shame on those lawyers who knowingly milked Zuma financially by pretending to be doing something with unwinnable cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, just give your predecessor a presidential pardon. I think he has learnt a lesson that he is not above the law. Any way, there are still more cases that are still going to bring him back to jail.

Makgato Raletjatji, by email