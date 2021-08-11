Letters

No sane person will vote Duduzane for president

By Reader Letter - 11 August 2021 - 09:23
Duduzane Zuma at the Zondo inquiry in Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

So the spoilt brat entertains the thought of being the president of this country in the near future. This is after he and his bosses, the Gupta brothers, enriched themselves with the help of his father when he was the president of this country. I would say he is as delusional as his father.

The only persons he could lead are the brainwashed supporters of his father, I don't think this country can be led by the fugitive Guptas' teaboy. He even thinks the looters and thugs and the opportunists who attacked shopping malls are his father's supporters.

No-one in his or her right mind will ever support Duduzane or his father Jacob Zuma. The latter has done enough damage to this country and it is about time the citizens unite and pick up the pieces.

We must all unite and refuse to be led by these psychos and thieves in this country. I was impressed by some citizens who stood up and cleaned and defended whatever was left after the looting, this is what the majority of the citizens should do.

• Lefty Zondi, Khutsong, Carletonville

