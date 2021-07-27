Government underplays the Phoenix killings

A lot has happened in KZN during the recent unrest. One of the things that happened there is the murder and killing of many precious souls. The sad part is that we don't know the number of the deceased. Yet this matter is being underplayed.

Last Saturday, Newzroom Afrika interviewed EFF member and former MP Makoti Khawula regarding the unrest in KZN. Khawula indicated that many lives have been lost there and families have been left poor and destitute. And that the government is doing absolutely nothing to help.

During the unrest, the focus was more on looting and burning of business premises. So, the police were deployed in malls, where the looting happened. But it needs to be said that the police were deployed after the fact. This is a dereliction of duty but nothing much is being said about it.

While the eyes were on vandalised business premises, people were being killed in Phoenix and surrounding areas. The killers remain unknown. Sadly, these killings have now been reduced to racial tensions.

According to the acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the number of killed people is 330, countrywide that is. One dead person is one too many.

The majority of people who have died there are blacks. And there is no sense of urgency in dealing with this issue. Does the lives of blacks matter? No, it does not matter. It's sad that it is the black government that is dragging its feet to get to the bottom of this issue

Thabile Mange, Mogale City