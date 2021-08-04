FreeJacobZuma group heads to International Criminal Court after petition to Ramaphosa draws blank

The #FreeJacobZuma movement on Wednesday announced a multipronged strategy to demand the release of the embattled former president who is serving 15 months in jail for contempt of the country's highest court.

This after a bid in a form of a petition to President Cyril Ramaphosa drew a blank.

The movement now plans to report Ramaphosa, his cabinet and security cluster ministers and generals to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity in their handling of the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that left more than 300 people dead.

In their submission to the ICC, the group contends they will argue that there is prima facie evidence of "crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against this administration".

Their list of "accused" people to The Hague, the same platform Zuma, wanted SA to disassociate from during his tenure as head of state, includes Ramaphosa, police minister Bheki Cele, his defence counterpart Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and speaker of parliament Thandi Modise, among others.