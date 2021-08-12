Letters

ANC regurgitating the rot

By Reader Letter - 12 August 2021 - 11:54
Regurgitating the rot appears to be the ANC way of doing things, says the writer.
Image: GCIS

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set to be appointed speaker. President Cyril Ramaphosa is scratching around the ANC pot, looking for some new talent, but alas this was not to be.

Mapisa-Nqakula's “jol” to Zimbabwe, on taxpayers money, and some other questionable activities, leaves the nation thinking that the President has absolutely no depth in his party, allowing him to appoint some shady characters, in very important positions.

An ANC spokesperson, suggested that Mapisa-Nqakula comes with a wealth of experience, and is eminently qualified to be the speaker of the House. Well, the ANC are entitled to feed their sheep with the drivel they constantly come up with, but many of us know better.

Regurgitating the rot appears to be the ANC way of doing things.

Scandalous really!

Peter Bachtis, Benoni

