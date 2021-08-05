Shoes 'curse' just a myth

The so-called "cultural experts" say if you buy your spouse shoes, they will walk away from the marriage! They say it's a curse to buy one's spouse shoes.

This curse thing is just a myth and a big lie. Since I married my wife 43 years ago, we have been buying each other shoes and none of us ever walked away from our marriage!

When we celebrated our 43rd wedding anniversary in June this year, I was wearing the brown shoes she bought me on my 70th birthday last October. Neither of us ever walked away from our marriage, nor are we planning to do so in future.

Bushy Green, Kagiso