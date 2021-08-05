Letters

Shoes 'curse' just a myth

By Reader Letter - 05 August 2021 - 11:30
The writer scoffs at the belief that if you buy your spouse shoes, they will walk away from the marriage
The writer scoffs at the belief that if you buy your spouse shoes, they will walk away from the marriage
Image: 123rf

The so-called "cultural experts" say if you buy your spouse shoes, they will walk away from the marriage! They say it's a curse to buy one's spouse shoes.

This curse thing is just a myth and a big lie. Since I married my wife 43 years ago, we have been buying each other shoes and none of us ever walked away from our marriage!

When we celebrated our 43rd wedding anniversary in June this year, I was wearing the brown shoes she bought me on my 70th birthday last October. Neither of us ever walked away from our marriage, nor are we planning to do so in future.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

Story of mbila instrument told through music legend Mathoho

The story of one of the oldest SA mbila indigenous music singers Vhavenda Vho-JK Mathoho has been turned into a four-part documentary series that ...
Entertainment
2 days ago

'South Africans have been talking', but courts will have the final say on marriage laws, says Aaron Motsoaledi

"It is for the first time since the dawn of democracy that the nation is having a conversation on the key elements of an inclusive marriage regime," ...
News
1 month ago

Podcasts: your auditory pleasure at the touch of a button

Podcasts are a simple way to carefully curate what you want to listen to, whenever, wherever. Here are five we think are worth a listen.
S Mag
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting