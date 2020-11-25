'Women, girls always at risk of being the ones to eat last and eat the least'

With millions on the brink of famine in four nations, women and girls will be hardest hit due to cultural beliefs and Covid-19's economic impacts, the charity CARE has said.

The coronavirus pandemic could nearly double the number of acutely food insecure people to more than 270 million by the end of 2020, the United Nations said last week, with famine looming in parts of Yemen, South Sudan, Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

“There is a huge risk that millions of women and girls around the world are already going hungry,” Sarah Fuhrman, a humanitarian policy specialist with CARE, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“Everything we know about food security and who goes hungry indicates that women and girls are always at a particular risk for being the ones to eat last and the ones to eat least.”

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on economies worldwide, leading the World Bank last month to predict a rise in extreme poverty for the first time in 20 years, as millions also grapple with the impacts of climate change and conflict.