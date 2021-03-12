Meaningful change in SAPS culture needs to start with leadership

Criminality in the police service puts South Africans at risk

If the latest crime stats issued by the ministry of police are anything to go by, it should be clear to most of us that a chaotic police and crime intelligence service cannot fulfil its mandate of adequately addressing crime in the country.



The much-publicised debacle regarding the suspension of Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs, former head of crime intelligence, is the latest in a slew of events involving the SAPS and crime intelligence that has left the SA public both confused and justifiably concerned. And once again, seemingly at the heart of this latest controversy, is corruption within the SAPS and the Crime Intelligence Unit...