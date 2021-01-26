'People didn't listen to our warning against gatherings'

Irresponsible behaviour behind Limpopo Covid spike — Ramathuba

Limpopo was once a shining example in the fight against the Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic but it took two weeks in December to turn all that around as the province is now a hotspot after thousands tracked home for the festive season.



For nine months until November last year, the rural province had the lowest infection and death rate in the country, averaging between 15 and 50 daily infections. By December 11 it had 577 deaths and 19,021 infections. However, the figures skyrocketed in the third week of that month as parties, weddings and traditional ceremonies became the order of the day...