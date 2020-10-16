Best place to start is with the younger generation
It will take willpower to redress culture of violence in SA
The recent events in Senekal in the eastern Free State have, for the umpteenth time, thrust the related issues of farm murders, racial tension, violent crime, and the responses of political leaders to these on the national agenda. The latest outrage was sparked by the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.
On Tuesday 6 October 2020, demonstrators – mostly white farmers – embarked on a violent protest at the Senekal magistrate's court, after the appearance of two suspects for allegedly murdering Horner. According to reports, a gunshot was fired, and a police vehicle set on fire...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.