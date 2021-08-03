Story of mbila instrument told through music legend Mathoho

Doccie series to premiere in Belgium

The story of one of the oldest SA mbila indigenous music singers Vhavenda Vho-JK Mathoho has been turned into a four-part documentary series that will be shown in Belgium.



Titled Mutoli Wa Mbila Na Vhavenda Vho-JK Mathoho (meaning the joy of mbila music with the honourable JK Mathoho), the documentary traces the rich history of mbila music and the influence of Mathoho in the style of mbila-playing by the Venda people...