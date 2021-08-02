Letters

Leaderless SA is a lawless state

By Reader Letter - 02 August 2021 - 11:02
The aftermath of looting at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, Johannesburg
The aftermath of looting at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, Johannesburg
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

“A corrupt ANC will be far worse than apartheid,” said Oliver Tambo, president of the ANC from 1967 to 1991.

“Mmusho wa ANC ke mmusho wa mapantinti, o tlile go le sotla banake,” said Kgosi Lucas Mangope.

These two leaders foretold what we are going through now as South Africans under this corrupt ANC government. Our government encourages people to get more children and they will pay you a R480 child grant every month for your troubles.

Now the government is thanking those who looted shops and malls, and burned them, by giving them food parcels. Rapists and murderers are locked up and the state spends more than R10,000 a month on their upkeep. They get even more rights, great food and the opportunity to further their studies for free.

As a law-abiding citizen, when we take to the streets and protest for free education, the police and soldiers will be sent to quell our demonstration.

SA lacks strong leadership. We are a lawless country. The quality of black leadership has been an utter disgrace.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo

Why is it that the media keep on blaming Cyril?

When Cyril Ramaphosa was elected on a ticket of fighting corruption, the SA media were all over him, putting pressure on him to act against ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Show goes on as Kasie FM picks up pieces after looting frenzy

On July 12 while President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on the violence and destruction that had engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, ...
News
8 hours ago

Coffee shop owner devastated by looters

The events of Saturday, July 10, have left a permanent scar in the memory of entrepreneur Tebogo Mabye, who upon arriving home from a holiday in ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting