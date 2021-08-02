Leaderless SA is a lawless state

“A corrupt ANC will be far worse than apartheid,” said Oliver Tambo, president of the ANC from 1967 to 1991.

“Mmusho wa ANC ke mmusho wa mapantinti, o tlile go le sotla banake,” said Kgosi Lucas Mangope.

These two leaders foretold what we are going through now as South Africans under this corrupt ANC government. Our government encourages people to get more children and they will pay you a R480 child grant every month for your troubles.

Now the government is thanking those who looted shops and malls, and burned them, by giving them food parcels. Rapists and murderers are locked up and the state spends more than R10,000 a month on their upkeep. They get even more rights, great food and the opportunity to further their studies for free.

As a law-abiding citizen, when we take to the streets and protest for free education, the police and soldiers will be sent to quell our demonstration.

SA lacks strong leadership. We are a lawless country. The quality of black leadership has been an utter disgrace.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo