Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu released on bail

The Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday granted bail to staunch former president Jacob Zuma supporter and Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu.

Mchunu, who is accused of inciting violence and looting, was arrested last week and kept in custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday and Thursday.

He is one of a number of suspects to appear in court in Gauteng regarding the violent unrest that broke out in the province and in KwaZulu-Natal after the imprisonment of Zuma on July 7.

The state had opposed Mchunu's release on bail, saying he was a flight risk and there was a risk he would not attend trial if released.

The state said Mchunu evaded the police five times before handing himself over.