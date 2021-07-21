Citizens have seen lack of punishment for rampant looting by political elite

The state has failed to create a conducive state for people to be active participants in a thriving economy

Last week, we saw thousands of people going on looting and plunder spree sparked by what was supposed to be protests against the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. I believe many people joined in on the unrest not because they care for Zuma's incarceration but because the chaos presented an opportunity to grab food and other goods they ordinarily may not have access to.



This behaviour should not be surprising for a country that has watched the political elite get away with looting, corruption, maladministration and for the most part, failing its citizenry. The culture of impunity has trickled down to everyday citizens...