Coffee shop owner devastated by looters
After years spent building up his business, it is now in ruins
The events of Saturday, July 10, have left a permanent scar in the memory of entrepreneur Tebogo Mabye, who upon arriving home from a holiday in Zanzibar, Tanzania, returned to his coffee shop in Johannesburg that was utterly destroyed.
His business in Maboneng, in downtown Johannesburg, was broken into and looted, one of the earliest targets of the violent unrest in Gauteng three weeks ago...
