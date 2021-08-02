Coffee shop owner devastated by looters

After years spent building up his business, it is now in ruins

The events of Saturday, July 10, have left a permanent scar in the memory of entrepreneur Tebogo Mabye, who upon arriving home from a holiday in Zanzibar, Tanzania, returned to his coffee shop in Johannesburg that was utterly destroyed.



His business in Maboneng, in downtown Johannesburg, was broken into and looted, one of the earliest targets of the violent unrest in Gauteng three weeks ago...