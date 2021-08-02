Show goes on as Kasie FM picks up pieces after looting frenzy
People urged to take care of community radio stations
On July 12 while President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on the violence and destruction that had engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, criminals were busy looting and vandalising Sam Ntuli Mall in Mngadi Section, Katlehong, in Ekurhuleni.
An on-duty police officer from Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) was reportedly shot dead by unknown assailants while witnesses said they saw about eight gunmen brandishing automatic rifles during the plunder of the complex whose casualties included First National Bank ATMs and its premises...
