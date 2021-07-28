Extending ownership to community members will help with protecting businesses

Residents looting do not feel connected to the companies

SA has experienced unfortunate incidents of looting and rampant rioting over the last two weeks, which has been a source of great concern for the present-day government. Many areas saw huge uprising, destruction of infrastructure, properties, businesses, economic losses and quite unfortunately, the loss of lives. Many experts put the financial cost of these losses to be in excess of R20bn.



These disruptions are going to affect not just food and service delivery, but will also cascade to virtually all economic activities. Many communities report that they have never seen carnage and apathy on these scales in recent history...