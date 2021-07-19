Letters

With looters as role models, SA's doomed

By Reader Letter - 19 July 2021 - 07:01
Looters opened boxes containing branded apparel and left behind this mess at the Springfield Value Centre in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Role Models are people we look up to and whose footsteps we wish to follow to achieve the same things they have achieved. In most cases, our role models are those much older than us.

Therefore, as an old person you should be careful of your actions because the young ones are watching you. Children are more likely to copy our actions as elders – we should therefore be wary of our actions. If we are violent, we are surely going to raise a violent nation.

If we are disruptive and loot in the name of protest, we are going to raise a disruptive and looting nation. Is that what we want? I doubt it! The impact of the recent looting of shopping malls will be much deeper than shops losing stock and income.

Our children were watching and will grow up knowing that when you protest you have to loot also. What was more painful was seeing children running into shops taking things and running away. Who were they following?

They were following their elders, their role models, their parents! Poverty should not be used as an excuse for the rotten and inhuman behaviour we saw on television. We did not see protesters, we saw criminals, we saw looters, people who belong in jail. I am more concerned with children and what they see happening around them.

What kind of leaders are we going to have in future? Let’s think before acting. If you are negative, keep the negativity to yourself, do not spread it for our kids to copy. Say "no" to criminal elements and looting!

Melato Mphahlele, Zebediela

