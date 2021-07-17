Government to provide food relief to households in need after unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is in the process of providing food relief to households affected by the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“We are in the process of providing immediate food relief to households. We are targeting areas affected by the looting and where people have no access to food,” he said on Friday night.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) would provide food parcels, cash and vouchers to those in need.