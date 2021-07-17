South Africa

Government to provide food relief to households in need after unrest

17 July 2021 - 08:19
President Cyril Ramaphosa said government would provide food relief to households in areas affected by the looting. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is in the process of providing food relief to households affected by the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

We are in the process of providing immediate food relief to households. We are targeting areas affected by the looting and where people have no access to food,” he said on Friday night.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) would provide food parcels, cash and vouchers to those in need.

Ramaphosa said the Solidarity Fund had also established a humanitarian crisis relief fund to assist to those in “greatest” need.

A team in the presidency was also in a process of developing a comprehensive support package which would be presented to the cabinet.

“We will help our small businesses to heal from the damage they have suffered. We will help them to rebuild their businesses,” said Ramaphosa.

He said while calm had returned in most parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the threat to democracy continued.

TimesLIVE

