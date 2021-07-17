Retired magistrates and prosecutors roped in to expedite unrest cases

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has gazetted new “court directions” to fast-track looting and public unrest cases.

In a statement on Saturday, Lamola said the directions will “provide for special measures for the processing of cases and accused persons through the magistrates' courts during adjusted alert 4 regulations”.

He said the directions also provide for the use of technology in the courtrooms.

“The directions provide for, among other things, the postponement of cases through audiovisual links and the compilation of a priority roll at each court which will enable the courts to prioritise the hearing of priority cases which include gender-based violence and sexual offences, corruption cases, cases involving children and contravention of Covid-19 regulations,” said Lamola.