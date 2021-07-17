Looting and violence were a 'deliberate' attack on democracy in SA: Ramaphosa

He said those behind the violence sought to inflame racial tensions and violence. They sought to manipulate the poor and vulnerable for their own benefit.

“This attempted insurrection has failed because South Africans have rejected it and have stood up in defence of our democracy.”

He admitted that government was not prepared for the events that had unfolded.

“We were poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of this nature. We didn't have the capabilities and plans in place to respond swiftly and decisively.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE