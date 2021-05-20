Quit toxic marriage while you can

A man who is not accountable to anyone, let alone to his family, is a danger to society. Women are not rehab centres for badly raised men, and it's not their job to fix, change, raise and parent a man. True love is rare, and is the only thing that gives life real meaning.

The biggest oppressors these days are women themselves because even when they see signs of abuse, they still continue staying in such toxic relationships. Women and men, you are not weak when you leave the bastard who abuses you.

Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning. And time has no meaning when you are in love. Women should stop pretending by singing the hackneyed song that their partners will change or simply stay for children's sake because life is too short.

We're not in rehearsal as we live. Get a career, or if needs be, seek advice from the maintenance courts on how your ex can pay papgeld. You, maintenance officers, don't add to disgruntled women's woes by proposing love to them, no matter how beautiful and attractive they look.

True love is when you love someone until your last breath. A lot of young girls who stay in abusive relationships is because they learn the lesson from their mothers. Their boyfriends batter, bruise and beat them to pulps and yet continue to tolerate such behaviour.

The real meaning of love is absolute loyalty. People age, looks fade, but loyalty never fades. You can depend so much on certain people, you can set your watch by them. And that's love, even if it doesn't seem very exciting.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron