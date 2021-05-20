Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens 'sitting ducks'

Australia's peak medical body on Thursday warned the country's residents were “sitting ducks” for Covid-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it was worried many Australians were delaying getting vaccinated because of the country's success in stamping out the virus, and urged authorities to roll out a more effective advertising campaign.

“Seeing what is happening overseas where there is a tsunami of Covid-19 and also the development of variants, we're sitting ducks ... until we get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, particularly those over 50,” AMA Vice President Chris Moy told ABC Radio.

Australia closed its international borders in March 2020 to mostly non-citizens and permanent residents, helping keep Covid-19 cases relatively low. It has recorded just under 30,000 cases and 910 deaths.