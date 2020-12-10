Escaping potentially fatal situations is not easy
Stand with abused women and children to empower them
At the funeral of Nomzamo Mhlanti and her five children in Sidabekweni village in Xhora (Elliotdale), police minister Bheki Cele urged women who find themselves in toxic relationships to leave sooner rather than later.
Mhlanti and her children were hacked to death, allegedly by her boyfriend and the father of her three youngest children...
