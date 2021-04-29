Dealing with loneliness in marriage can be a difficult mission

Start by fix damaged communication to rebuild caring attitude with your spouse

Marriage and loneliness are strange bedfellows and speak volumes about the complexities of a relationship. By its very definition, marriage is the joining of two separate lives into one unified family. Over a period of time, the two are soul-tied into one spiritually, physically, mentally and emotionally in a healthy soul tie. God designed it that way.



What loneliness looks like in marriage..