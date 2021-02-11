People choose infidelity for different reasons
Your partner’s cheating has nothing to do with you
Initially you will be destroyed by infidelity. The betrayal will be soul shattering. You will experience periods of disillusionment, anger, sadness, despair, hopelessness, numbness and hurt. You will cry, shout, scream, break things, plot and scheme on ways to get even.
You will be afraid to love again, self-doubt and blame yourself. And you will be guarded, suspicious and extremely cautious with every subsequent person you meet. You will look at every potential partner like a threat, an enemy, a plague that needs to be treated, punished and eradicated...
