Think long and hard before undertaking route to divorce

Before pointing a finger at your spouse, consider your contribution in the collapse of your marriage

Are you really ready for divorce? When people decide to end their marriages, it’s generally because they feel they have done everything possible to save it, until they feel they have nothing more to do to save their relationships.



However, many partners who make the decision to leave their marriages have had little time to process and evaluate their feelings, thoughts and options, while others base the decision mainly on a one-sided view. As a result, they are unprepared for the roller coaster of emotions, the often complicated legal system and the many life-changing decisions that they need to make. Quite often, they make agreements they can’t sustain, and instead of the situation getting better, they often find that they have just traded one set of problems for another...