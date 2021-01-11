Man raids murdered wife's bank accounts
Dad 'bludgeons' mum and flees in her car
A 41-year-old man has left his three children motherless after he allegedly bludgeoned their mother to death with a hammer before fleeing the province in the woman's car.
Koena Kgoadi was found murdered in a pool of blood at her Tembisa home on the East Rand on Saturday night after her husband allegedly repeatedly hit her on the head with the hammer. ..
