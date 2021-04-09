Letters

SA needs a change of government now

By reader letter - 09 April 2021 - 11:03
The joint communique by Herman Mashaba and Lerato Ngobeni is spot on. The EFF and the ANC are attempting to browbeat us into conformism through greed and avarice. It's a blatant subterfuge.

Elections must happen. Unbelievably, they want to cling to their privileged positions at the expense of everybody else. It's a cruel and evil alliance that is rising like warm rotten yeast in front of our eyes. The DA are tempted to join and are tantalisingly close. Very soon they will be drinking tea also.

We must resist this unfortunate treasonable advance on our body politik and democracy.

Bantu Holomisa, with due respect, is off the mark in calling for an interim front. But his chagrin is understandable, because here we have a shameful political dance at play.

No amount of papering over the cracks will help SA. Only a change of government.

Moloki Koloi, Kimberley 

