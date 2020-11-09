ANC boasts legacy of empty slogans and rampant looting

Let's give DA chance to change SA's fortunes around

The recently concluded virtual congress of the DA signals a make-or-break point in the noble quest to rid South Africa of the debilitating stranglehold of the ANC on our politics.



As the second-largest and arguably the most diverse political party in the country, it is often said that for SA to work, the DA has to work. Similarly, to fix the country, the DA has to be fixed. It is important to engage in a robust analysis of the current strengths and apparent pitfalls of the official opposition party...