Leon's views mirror DA failings

Perhaps the biggest irony of former DA leader Tony Leon’s views on white privilege is how oblivious he would have been to the fact that as he was being interviewed in his brother’s home in Johannesburg. Outside was a gardener whose work prospects had primarily been defined by the colour of his skin.



Leon caused outrage recently when News24 published an interview, prompted by his new book, in which he referred to Mmusi Maimane’s stint as leader of the opposition as an experiment gone wrong...