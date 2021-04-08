Leon's views mirror DA failings
Perhaps the biggest irony of former DA leader Tony Leon’s views on white privilege is how oblivious he would have been to the fact that as he was being interviewed in his brother’s home in Johannesburg. Outside was a gardener whose work prospects had primarily been defined by the colour of his skin.
Leon caused outrage recently when News24 published an interview, prompted by his new book, in which he referred to Mmusi Maimane’s stint as leader of the opposition as an experiment gone wrong...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.