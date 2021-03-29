Columnists

ANC's leadership failures led to unravelling of democratic project

We are very much still a divided nation

By Nathaniel Lee - 29 March 2021 - 09:47

More than a quarter of a century after democracy, the repeal of apartheid legislation from the statute books has not translated into improved race relations among the different races in SA.

What was dubbed the miracle of 1994 and which gave birth to what became known as the “rainbow nation” has dissipated over the years as the legacy of apartheid stubbornly refuses to go away. The tenure of SA’s first democratic president, Nelson Mandela, was greeted with intoxicating euphoria that lulled the country into complacency about the irreversibility of reconciliation...

