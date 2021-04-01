Its intention is to regain the power it lost in 2017 at Nasrec
RET faction has no intention of breaking away from ANC
Eastern Cape ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi is apprehensive that the radical economic transformation brigade is no longer being treated as merely a faction (Sowetan, March 26). He is correct that the RET hyenas are very dangerous and cunning.
If the so-called white monopoly capitalist faction was in the majority in the national executive committee (NEC), it would expel the RET brigade. But that will not happen because the hyenas have a lot of submarine supporters in the NEC...
