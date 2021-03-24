Well done by helping farmer

Assistance is needed towards farmers for the country to achieve food security. It is heartwarming to see the government’s commitment in assisting emerging farmers. Many farmers who acquire land through the government’s land reform programmes need post-settlement support to farm sustainably.

Though the help of the government seems not enough, credit must be given where it is due. I salute the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development for assisting the Omiezimile Poultry Project that is run under a leasehold basis at Portion 31, Dewagensdrift, just outside Cullinan – east of Pretoria.

After the farm was allocated to the lessee in 2007, tragedy struck; the house that was allocated to the lessee on the farm was gutted by fire, leaving the family destitute. Soon after that, the lessee of the farm passed away. However, through the rural infrastructure development programme, the department ed to built a new house for the family.

The family also appointed the daughter of the lessee to head the poultry farm. What is good about it is that she has embraced the challenge and wants to steer the direction of the poultry business to greater heights.

With the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the department was allocating Covid-19 relief vouchers to smallholder and subsistence farmers and the Dewagensdrift farm also received a R50,000 Covid-19 voucher that was used to buy day-old chickens, feed and medication.

Despite the setback that beset the farm, with the assistance of the department, the Omiezimele Poultry Project is rising from the ashes like a phoenix.

Themba Mzula Hleko, Rosslyn Gardens, Pretoria